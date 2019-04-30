‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Gets Second Season On CBS All Access

The Twilight Zone reboot from the minds of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg has garnered praise amongst viewers for its fresh update on Rod Serling’s classic series. As a result, the series will get a second season on the CBS All Access streaming platform.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” Julie McNamara, EVP Original Content at CBS All Access shared in a press statement.

“Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season,” the statement continued.

That’s huge. Congrats to Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions team and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films team.

