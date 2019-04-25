According to the Montgomery County Jail records 27-year-old Alyssa Zebrasky of Canfield Ohio was booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a charge out of Mahoning County on April 23, 2019.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
This was the third arrested for Zebrasky in six months. Zebrasky was also arrested in December of 2018 after police found drugs on her during an arrest for shoplifting at Walmart in Mahoning County. Before this, Zebrasky was also arrested in November of 2018 for obstructing official business after a police chase.
TRENDING STORY: Argument Between Neighbors in Ohio Turns Deadly
Not sure if she thought nobody would notice her with all of those face tattoos but we seriously doubt that.
The Latest:
- The Legacy Continues: Nipsey Hussle Fans Campaign To Rename Crayola Color “Nipsey Blue”
- Tattooed Woman From Ohio Arrested Three Times in Six Months
- John Singleton Reportedly In Coma After Suffering Stroke
- Herpes Breakout At Coachella 2019
- Could Cincinnati Host The NFL Draft?
- Kanye West Wants To Start His Own Church
- Blac Chyna Admitted to Harvard Online Business School
- Frankie Beverly Praises Beyonce
- Tamron Hall Delivers Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]
- Joe Biden Announces He’s Running For President In 2020 [VIDEO]
Tattooed Woman From Ohio Arrested Three Times in Six Months was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com