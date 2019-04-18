Kodak Black Arrested on Weapons & Drug Charges

More problems for Kodak Black.

The rapper was arrested at the U.S. Border in Canada on Wednesday after U.S. Customs Agents discovered weed on him as well as a Glock 9mm pistol.

The gun was undeclared by everyone in the Escalade that Kodak was driving.

There was also a Porsche traveling close behind with members of Kodak’s team inside. Officers seized three guns from that vehicle as well as more marijuana. They arrested each member of his team traveling in that car. Stetson President, Madarrow Smith and Jeantony Saintmelus are facing weapons and drug charges.

As far as Kodak, he’s facing felony weapons charges and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge. At this time, he’s still in custody on a $20,000 cash bond or $40,000 bond.

Source: TMZ

