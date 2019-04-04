CLOSE
Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Cold: Black Ink’s Donna Is Plotting Against Cease!

Black Ink Crew

Whats The Beef? Donna Is Plotting Her Revenge Against Cease!

If you have been keeping up with Black Ink, then you know the tension has been high between Cease, Alex, and Donna. After Cease attacked Alex and injured his back, Donna is ready to get her revenge. Whats a better way to do that than to call in the one person who truly gets under Cease’s skin aka Puma?!

Here’s a sneak peak of the messiness!

What do you think of this season of Black Ink?

 

Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Cold: Black Ink’s Donna Is Plotting Against Cease! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

