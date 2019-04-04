We’ve all heard the saying, “You Look Like a Million Bucks,” but rapper Drake really put those words in action. During the OVO edition of the YouTube series, “How Much Is Your Outfit?,” Drake showed off his million dollar outfit. Literally! Check the video out below:

According to Rap-Up, while backstage at London’s O2 Arena during Drake’s “Assassination Vacation Tour,” Drizzy’s OVO crew showed off their designer outfits and flashy jewelry, ranging from $2,000 to $122,000. However, when it came to Drake, his outfits almost cost $1 million. He wore a custom Brioni jacket for $11,000, $15,000 Tom Ford crocodile shoes, $200,000 chain, and a $750,000 Richard Mille watch.

Must be nice!!

Drake Looks Like Money..Shows Off Million Dollar Outfit!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

