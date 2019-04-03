Look At The Growth: Sky Apologizes To Her Son Des In Exclusive ‘Black Ink Crew’ Clip [Video]

When it comes to parenting Sky is still learning the ropes, last week Black Ink’s head of human resources was in her feelings after getting into an argument with her youngest son Des. In this exclusive clip mom and son reunite to hash things out.

Talking to her friend on last week’s episode, Sky broke down that she and Des got into a heated argument because she didn’t give his crazy father his number. Des was not feeling that and called his mother out on that resulting in Sky saying things to her son she later regretted.

In the clip, the two meet up, and the usually unapologetic Sky immediately apologizes to her son. She admits to not being perfect, still learning how to be a mom and says sorry for the things she said to her son during their argument. She agrees to give Des’ information to his father and will work on not reacting like she usually does when she feels she is being disrespected by someone.

Look at the growth.

We are always here for a touching moment, but we understand why she also doesn’t want to deal with her crazy baby daddy. You can watch Sky’s apology to Des below and tune into the newest episode of Black Ink Crew on VH! tonight at 9pm.

