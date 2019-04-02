At Last! LAPD Police Capture Suspect In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder

On Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles Police confirmed that they captured Eric Holder, a 29-year-old gang member they believe shot and killed Nipsey Hussle over the weekend.
According to CBS-LA, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the station that Holder was caught by deputies sometime before 1:30 p.m.
During the press conference earlier this morning, LAPD Chief Michael R. Moore asked Holder to turn himself in.
“To Mr. Holder, who I am confident is watching this, I ask him to surrender,” Moore said.
Mayor Garcetti said this has been a “tough few days” for city of Los Angeles.
“This has been a tough few days for Los Angeles,” Garcetti said at the news conference. “Nipsey Hussle was an artist who touched our city and the lives far beyond the City of Angels and this world.”
As we previously reported, on Monday detectives revealed that the gunman had gang ties, but that the motive behind Nipsey’s tragic death seemed personal.
That, released surveillance footage showed a man wearing a dark colored shirt walking up to the rapper and shooting him and another man. Longer footage was recently released and shows the killer shoot Nipsey, who then puts his hands up to surrender. The suspect walks away before coming back twice to shoot him again. He then kicks Nipsey in the head before running back towards the alley.
Holder fled in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz being driven by an unidentified woman. It’s unknown if police have arrested the driver as well.
As we know, on Sunday afternoon the 33-year-old rapper whose legal name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was reportedly gunned down in front of his clothing store, the Marathon Store.
Witnesses claim he was shot six times and paramedics were working on him at the scene, where he was unresponsive. Two other men were listed in critical condition.
Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.
