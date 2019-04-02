IRS To Begin Seizing Vincent Herbert’s Assets For Unpaid Tax Debt

Via Madamenoire:
If anyone is living the saying “When it rains, it pours,” it’s Vincent Herbert. In the midst of finalizing a divorce, being evicted from his apartment, having property being repossessed and being sued by former employees, Herbert is now in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service.
Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Herbert is facing a federal tax lien for failing to pay millions of dollars he owed the IRS. Apparently, Herbert hasn’t paid taxes from 2013, 2014 and 2015. The IRS alleges that Herbert has refused to pay the amount he owed and they’re demanding that he pay it all quickly.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Blast shared a breakdown of the debt.
The breakdown for the debt: $2,799,906.26 (2013), $759,758.19 (2014) and $466,069 (2015) for a grand total of $4,025,733.45.
SEE ALSO: Vincent Herbert Being Sued For Eviction And Writing Checks That Bounced
In an attempt to collect the debt owed, the IRS will begin the process of seizing Herbert’s assets.
Thankfully, Tamar Braxton, Herbert’s estranged wife, has not been named in the lien. The debts are solely Vince’s.
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
1.1 of 18
2.2 of 18
3.3 of 18
4.4 of 18
5.5 of 18
6.6 of 18
7.7 of 18
8.8 of 18
9.9 of 18
10.10 of 18
11.11 of 18
12.12 of 18
13.13 of 18
14.14 of 18
15.15 of 18
16.16 of 18
17.17 of 18
18.18 of 18
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- LAPD Believe Motive In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Was Personal, Not Gang Related And That He Knew His Killer
- Tamera Reminisces About The First Time She Met Jay-Z & Gets Dragged By The Beyhive [VIDEO]
- “Why Did This Happen To Me?” R. Kelly’s Ex-Hair Braider Said Singer Tried To Force Oral Sex & Spat On Her [VIDEO]
IRS To Begin Seizing Vincent Herbert’s Assets For Unpaid Tax Debt was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com