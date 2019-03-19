Omari Hardwick Shares Release Of His Own Podcast!

Ladies! Its safe to say we love a man with many talents but unfortunately this one is taken but its doesn’t hurt to support! Power Starz Actor Omari Hardwick has shared the launch of his very own podcast Poetics starting on Luminary Network. This podcast is like no other as each guest have to perform a spoken word piece before the interview starts.

The trailer was released on Hardwick’s Instagram and it features the faces of Dave East, Wyclef Jean, Big Daddy Kane, Casanova and more. The vibes feels like a Freestyle with Funkmaster Flex but less freestyle over a beat and more spoken word similar to the movie “Love Jones”. Check out the trailer below!

Follow @wordpressdotcom

15 Shades Of The Powerfully Sexy Omari Hardwick 12 photos Launch gallery 15 Shades Of The Powerfully Sexy Omari Hardwick 1. Omari Latif Hardwick, born January 9, 1974: Name Meaning: Omari “most high” Latif “gentle” ‘I believe i can fly…i believe i can touch the sky’….. I reckon before my bow legs were strong enuf to even support all i’d ever try, i believed there was no cloud or prize TOO BIG for my eye. There is @ least 25% of my crawl that i’m still not able to get by. A.K.A. that i hope to get right with before my fat lady’s last cry. Source: 1 of 12 2. Omari was the middle child of Attorney Clifford and Joyce Hardwick IV. (brothers Jamil, Malik and sister Shani) Source: 2 of 12 3. After finishing college, Omari became a non-drafted member of the San Diego Chargers for one year. Source: 3 of 12 4. After studying theater in New York, Omari moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career and at that time because of financial reasons he had to live out of his Ford Focus. Ironically enough, when he got the job on the television series Dark Blue, the series location was filmed where he used to park his car. Source: 4 of 12 5. Omari has twenty tattoos. Source: 5 of 12 6. It takes Omari two hours to cover his tattoos when he has to do topless or partially nude shots. He leaves the wings uncovered in memory of his brother. Source: 6 of 12 7. Omari Hardwick and his wife Jennifer are expecting their second child in 2015. Source: 7 of 12 8. Omari with a great #powerfam ❤️. These two girls make it easy to loan my Hubbz @omarihardwickofficial out. #SisterWives #RealWomenSupportEachOther Source: 8 of 12 9. The Omari Hardwick Blueapple Poetry Network is an after school spoken word poetry program that is free of cost to high school, middle school and some elementary children in the Broward County School System of Fort Lauderdale. Source: 9 of 12 10. Not only is Omari an actor, he is also a songwriter; he is featured vocally, visually and creatively with several music artists, including two time Grammy Award-winning artist Eshe (Arrested Development), Eric Roberson, Melanie Fiona, and Estelle. Source: 10 of 12 11. The music video he starred in with Melanie Fiona, “Wrong Side Of Love,” was directed by Larenz Tate and nominated for a Grammy. Source: 11 of 12 12. On Friday you loaned me 41 big ones Lord. You just keep adding that which you have decided i can handle. Thank you for loaning me my birth family. Thank you for loaning me the family i made. Thank you ALL the ancestors angels heroes family friends mentors teachers artist athletes mother Teresas beautiful roses growing outa concrete that helped my feet survive the big FEAT of making my 1st 41 COUNT. -Omari Hardwick Source: 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Shades Of The Powerfully Sexy Omari Hardwick 15 Shades Of The Powerfully Sexy Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick Shares Release Of His Own Podcast! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com