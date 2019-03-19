CLOSE
Omari Hardwick Shares Release Of His Own Podcast!

Screening Of Saban Films And DIRECTV's 'Shot Caller' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Ladies! Its safe to say we love a man with many talents but unfortunately this one is taken but its doesn’t hurt to support! Power Starz Actor Omari Hardwick has shared the launch of his very own podcast Poetics starting on Luminary Network. This podcast is like no other as each guest have to perform a spoken word piece before the interview starts.

The trailer was released on Hardwick’s Instagram and it features the faces of Dave East, Wyclef Jean,  Big Daddy Kane, Casanova and more. The vibes feels like a Freestyle with Funkmaster Flex but less freestyle over a beat and more spoken word similar to the movie “Love Jones”. Check out the trailer below!

 

Omari Hardwick Shares Release Of His Own Podcast! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

