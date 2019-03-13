CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

50 CENT SERVES TEAIRRA MARI AT THE AIRPORT

1 reads
Leave a comment
Reebok New Advertising Campaign launch - BOC Building - Edmonton

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

Rapper 50 Cent is known for his very petty ways and he keeps topping himself. 50 recently shared a video of him attempting to serve Love and Hip Hop star Teairra Marie with papers at the airport. Check out the footage below:

 

50 posted the video to his IG with the caption that read, “😆you cannot run from the Law, you have been served.🤨better give me my money B&tch.” As previously reported, Teairra owes the rapper/actor $30,000 after she accused him of taking part in revenge porn against her and lost the case.

Teairra took to Instagram herself and uploading posts saying that she “aintgotit.”

A few days earlier, 50 posted Teairra’s pic with a caption that read, “Look I’m not playing with you, you better get me my money. HEY ARE YOU SLOW? GET MY MOTHERFVCKING MONEY. 🤨

Your Thoughts?

50 CENT SERVES TEAIRRA MARI AT THE AIRPORT was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y “Garage Talk,” YBN Almighty…
 17 hours ago
03.14.19
Hilarious Reactions To The Facebook Outage
 22 hours ago
03.14.19
5-O Fellatio: Body Cam Recorded 2 NYPD Cops…
 22 hours ago
03.14.19
Seasoned Slaps: A 72-Year-Old Grandfather Is Making Trap…
 23 hours ago
03.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close