WORLD’S SEXIEST KOALA’ GOES VIRAL

There’s a new sex symbol in town and it’s a Koala! According to FoxNews.com, A koala in an Australian wildlife sanctuary has become a social media star after an image of the macho creature went viral.

Rogue the koala struck a creepily suggestive pose at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on Australia’s Gold Coast. A photographer named Ross Long captured the image and posted it to his Instagram account, making Rogue into a household name.

Soon after, People wrote an article about the image called, “World’s Sexiest Koala Has The Internet All Hot And Bothered.”

 

