Just before she heads out on tour, Leikeli47 hit up NPR to perform for their “Tiny Desk Concert” series, showing off just how talented she really is. Performing songs from her projects Wash & Set and Acrylic, the Brooklyn rapper wowed the crowd with bars and vocals.

“To sit at this tiny desk, you pray for opportunities like this,” she said during her 17-minute set, in which she sang Jazz-infused versions of some of her best songs. Watch the clip below and cop some tickets for her Acrylic tour, kicking off in Kansas City on March 19.

Whew, what a gifted young woman.

True Talent: Watch Leikeli47 Perform For NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” Series [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: King Sukii Posted 19 hours ago

