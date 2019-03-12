CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

NELLY, TLC, FLO RIDA TO EMBARK ON SUMMER TOUR

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nelly At Summer Jam 2001

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Some of your favorite veterans have teamed up to embark on a summer tour. If you are a fan of rappers Nelly, Flo rida, and platinum r&b group TLC then you’re in luck. They have linked up for a summer tour that will kick off July 23rd in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and will bring the venture to a close August 31st in Irvine, California.

Array

Source: Ken McCoy / WENN / WENN

Tickets go on sale Friday, with Citi cardmembers to have access to pre-sale tickets beginning today. It seems the closest it will get to us so far is on August 15th in Cleveland at the Blossom Music Center.

Will you go check out the show?

NELLY, TLC, FLO RIDA TO EMBARK ON SUMMER TOUR was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
True Talent: Watch Leikeli47 Perform For NPR’s “Tiny…
 19 hours ago
03.13.19
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Trademark “Shady Baby”…
 20 hours ago
03.13.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 20 hours ago
03.13.19
Jay-Z & Beyoncé To Be Honored At GLAAD…
 20 hours ago
03.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close