CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

Sad News: 157 Killed in Ethiopian Airline Crash!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Former First Lady arrives in Edinburgh

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN / WENN

Wow! This type of news is never easy to deliver or hear. Our condolences to the family and friends of the 157 people that were killed when an Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday in the second fatal crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane in five months.

 

According to the DailyMirror.com, the plane had taken off from Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa headed for Nairobi in neighboring Kenya when it went down just six minutes later in clear weather. The pilot had sent out a distress call and had been given clearance to return to the airport. The passengers on the flight came from 35 countries and included eight Americans. Also among them were workers for the United Nations, the U.N. refugee agency and the World Food Program.

According to PulseofRadio.com, the crash will again raise safety questions about the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet, the same plane involved in a Lion Air jet crash in Indonesia last October in which 189 people were killed. A cause hasn’t yet been determined for that crash, but its cockpit data recorder showed the airspeed indicator had malfunctioned on its last four flights. Boeing sent a notice to airlines days after the crash that incorrect information from a sensor could cause the plane to automatically point the nose down.

 

Sad News: 157 Killed in Ethiopian Airline Crash! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly’s Publicist Says The Interview Helped
 2 hours ago
03.12.19
J. Prince
J Prince Sends Message To Goons Who Beat…
 2 hours ago
03.12.19
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
Russell Westbrook Details What Happened With Courtside Fan
 3 hours ago
03.12.19
George Foreman’s Daughter Died From Suicide
 4 hours ago
03.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close