The “Game Of Thrones” Trailer Set the Internet on Fire!

Game of Thrones season 7

Source: HBO / HBO

HBO has finally released the official trailer for the 8th and final season of “Game of Thrones.” The internet was waiting and ready for it. The trailer garnered millions of views in less than 30 minutes. Check out the trailer below which features a break down of all the references and hidden meanings, including details that even the biggest GOT fans might have missed.

Game of Thrones comes back to HBO on April 14, 2019. Will you watch?

