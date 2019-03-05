CLOSE
Ain’t No Baby Mama Drama Bih! Offset’s Baby Mom Shares Insight On Set’s Relationship With His Oldest Daughter!

Cardi B Off Set

Source: Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike / Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike

Its All Love This Way! Shya L’Amour Shares her Opinion on Offset’s Relationship with Their Daughter, and How Cardi Has Affected That! 

Who said your baby mom and wife can’t get along? Miss Shya L’Amour, the mother of Offset’s oldest daughter, definitely doesn’t seem to have any ill will towards Cardi B. In fact Shya told TMZ that Cardi has “brught out the King” in Offset and loves his other kids!

Here is the interview!

Its great to see everybody in the situation being adults about things and making the kids the focus!

Ain’t No Baby Mama Drama Bih! Offset’s Baby Mom Shares Insight On Set’s Relationship With His Oldest Daughter! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

