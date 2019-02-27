Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Real About “Deteriorating Fantasies” In Marriage [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

Pretty sure Jada Pinkett-Smith is out here saving marriages with her realistic breakdowns of what happens post “I Do.” Since the launch of Jada’s Facebook show “Red Table Talk,” the actress has been very candid about her personal and relationship issues and how she triumphed over them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On a recent episode, the “Set It Off” star told the table that she was not prepared for the “deterioration of fantasies” that would transpire in her long-lived marriage.

SEE ALSO: Jada Pinkett Smith Says Grant Hill Was The First Boyfriend She Brought Home For The Holidays [VIDEO]

“Let me tell you, nobody talks about the sacrifice, the deterioration and the dissolving of fantasies,” she told rapper Wale.

“You, right now, have in your mind your perfect woman. And when you find that woman, she’s gonna be a goddess to you. We fall in love with the goddess, or the god, within that person, and then when we actually meet the human being, then we gotta learn how to love that one.”

Continuing, “The reason why it is so important to me to be able to stick it out is to really get to the true meaning of love, in my opinion, it is unconditional. It has to be, because we are all too flawed. No matter how much work we do! It never ends.”

But she sites this “brush with reality” isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Seeing the raw and ugly parts of someone and choosing to love them anyway is where the purity of love kicks in.

“At the end of the day, to know that you have another person that can love you for all that you are … Will has loved me through the worst of myself,” she added. “And I have done the same. When somebody can love you in that way, it makes your faith in the world come together. I am 47 years old and I want you to know, that this is probably the first year of my life that I can say, ‘I am happy,’ because that’s how long the journey has been.”

You can watch more below:

Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS] 1. Los Angeles Premiere of The Matrix Reloaded Source: 1 of 15 2. 2nd Annual BET Awards Source: 2 of 15 3. World Premiere of ‘Reign Over Me’ NYC Source: 3 of 15 4. 12Museum of Moving Image Salute to Will Smith Source: 4 of 15 5. 46664 Concert – London Source: 5 of 15 6. 79th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles Source: 6 of 15 7. Will Smith The Oscars 2004 Source: 7 of 15 8. Academy Awards – Oscars – Kodak Theatre Source: 8 of 15 9. Patrick McMullan Archives Source: 9 of 15 10. Patrick McMullan Archives Source: 10 of 15 11. The Karate Kid UK Gala Premiere – London Source: 11 of 15 12. Patrick McMullan Archives Source: 12 of 15 13. Patrick McMullan Archives Source: 13 of 15 14. Patrick McMullan Archives Source: 14 of 15 15. Patrick McMullan Archives Source: 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS] Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS] The couple has been together for over twenty years.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Real About “Deteriorating Fantasies” In Marriage [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com