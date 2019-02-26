2019 Essence Music Fest Line Up Announced!

The lineup for the 2019 Essence Music Festival has been announced and it promises to be another star-studded event. Like always, the show will take place in New Orleans, Lousiana over the July 4th weekend, July 4th-7th.

Whether you’re into old school or new school, you are sure to find some of your favorite entertainers gracing the stage over the 3 day weekend. Comedian, actress and talk-show host Loni Love will serve as this year’s host. Check out some of the performers below:

Essence is celebrating its 25th year of moving the culture forward.

Fans can expect legends such as Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Nas, Pharrell Williams, 702, Jermaine Dupri, Ronnie Bobby Ricky and Mike, Teddy Riley, Teyana Taylor, Timbaland, Anthony Hamilton, Doug e fresh and many others to hit the stage.

Some of music’s newest stars such as H.E.R., Queen Naija, Normani, Jacquees, City Girls and more will perform as well.

Will you attend this year’s event?

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

