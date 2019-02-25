CLOSE
New Season of TV One’s “Uncensored” Premieres This Sunday!

The 2nd season of TV One’s docu-series, “Uncensored”, premieres this Sunday, March 3rd at 10pm. This season will be another star-studded look into the personal lives of some of your favorite celebs starting with our American Idol, Fantasia Barrino.  Check out the trailer below:

 

This looks like it’s gonna be a great season. According to TV One, along with Fantasia, fans will get to delve into the personal lives of comedian/radio host DL Hughley, legendary hip-hop producer Jermaine Dupri, actress Tasha Smith, reality TV star Tami Roman, actress/singer Naturi Naughton, the reigning king of urban gospel Kirk Franklin and singer/songwriter Ne-Yo.

