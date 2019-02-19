CLOSE
3 additional wrongful death lawsuits filed against Ohio doctor

Three additional wrongful death lawsuits were filed Tuesday against Mount Carmel Health System, its former Dr. William Husel and nurses and pharmacist. Its now been 19 wrongful death lawsuits filed in wake of the scandal at Mount Carmel in which 34 patients are believed to have received excessive doses of pain medications. Most of the patients were already near death while on ventilators. They were given drugs like fentanyl as life support was being removed. The hospital has said 28 of the patients are believed to have received potentially fatal doses. Husel was fired December 5th after an internal investigation by the hospital. 23 employees such as nurses, pharmacists and managers were placed on leave as a result of the investigation.

The latest wrongful death lawsuits involve patients:

  • Michael Walters, 57, who died Oct. 11, 2017
  • Virginia Brokamp, 72, who died on May 7, 2017
  • Sherry White, 73, who died on Sept. 26, 2014

3 additional wrongful death lawsuits filed against Ohio doctor was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

