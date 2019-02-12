CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

1 Out Of 3 Americans Say Blackface Is Okay To Wear On Halloween According To Pew Study

0 reads
Leave a comment
Winston Cup Die Hard 500

Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

According to a survey Pew Research released Monday, about 1 in 3 Americans say that blackface is “always” or “sometimes” acceptable as part of a Halloween costume. The survey was done before the blackface scandal involved Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) was first reported. A slight majority 53 percent of Americans said they thought it was unacceptable for a white person to darken their skin with makeup to appear to be a different race for a Halloween costume.  39 percent of white people who took the survey said that blackface can be acceptable at Halloween compared with 28 percent of Hispanic people and 19 percent of black people. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: washingtonpost.com

1 Out Of 3 Americans Say Blackface Is Okay To Wear On Halloween According To Pew Study was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close