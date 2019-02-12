Alicia Keys Released New Music!

1 reads Leave a comment
Right after hosting the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles, Alicia Keys decided to bless us with some new music. Keys surprised fans by releasing a new song, “Raise a Man,” her first new song since 2016. Take a listen below:
The song features her signature vocals and a piano and is an ode to good men. The 15-time Grammy winners last album, “Here” was released in November 2016.
