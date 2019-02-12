CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

Alicia Keys Released New Music!

Listen to Here New Song Here...

1 reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Right after hosting the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles, Alicia Keys decided to bless us with some new music. Keys surprised fans by releasing a new song, “Raise a Man,” her first new song since 2016. Take a listen below:

 

The song features her signature vocals and a piano and is an ode to good men. The 15-time Grammy winners last album,  “Here” was released in November 2016.

Alicia Keys Released New Music! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close