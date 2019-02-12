Jennifer Lopez faced some major backlash with fans who were less than enthused that she was chosen to perform the Motown tribute at the 2019 Grammys. Some fans felt that she did not have a clear connection to the genre. Lopez spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how she felt, check it out below:

Lopez said, “The thing about music is that it inspires all. Any type of music can inspire any type of artist. You can’t tell people what to love. You can’t tell people what they can and can’t do, what they should sing or not sing. You gotta do what’s in your heart.”

She added that Berry Gordy was “thrilled” that she did the tribute. Smokey Robinson also came to Lopez’s defense before her performance.

JLO RESPONDS TO MOTOWN PERFORMANCE CRITICISM was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted February 12, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: