What Was Cardi B Wearing At the Grammys

What in the world is what most people were thinking when they saw Cardi B hit the red carpet at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. But to all of the fashion enthusiast around the world, we grasped our pearls and praised Cardi for stunting on everyone once again
How was Cardi stunting on the red carpet? Cardi wore vintage French designer Thierry Mugler’s 1995 – 1996 fall/winter couture collection. Mugler is a costume designer that has worked with the biggest stars over the years like Beyonce, Madonna, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Jennifer Lopez and more.
Mugler designed the gown as a nod to Botticelli’s iconic Birth of Venus painting to resemble an open clam and Cardi B is the pearl inside. So for all of you that were wondering what Cardi was doing on the GRAMMYS red carpet… she was having couture fashion iconic moment.
“Totally Gracefull Lady. And more than a great Actress, a stunning Personna” @manfredthierrymugler about @simonettagianfelici – thank you @voguemagazine #Repost @voguemagazine ・・・ Simonetta Gianfelici's life in fashion began unexpectedly, in 1981, when a professor asked if she would pose.Thirty-seven years after her first shoot, Gianfelici is still working as a model, but the lion’s share of her time is devoted to scouting and supporting young talent, both in Italy and Africa. We caught up with the peripatetic blonde in Rome, to talk about fashion then and now. "I’ve been a muse to Thierry Mugler and Vivienne Westwood. I think what Thierry really appreciated my power body and my soul, so fragile and so pure, that mix." Tap the link in our bio for more from Simonetta Gianfelici. #couturissime
Cardi also wore Mugler during her performance of Money on the GRAMMY stage. This look that reminded many of a nod to Josephine Baker came from Mugler’s 1995 20th anniversary collection. All of Cardi’s looks were styled by her go to stylist Kollin Carter. He has been responsible for many of her head turning looks.
✨🔥✨ “New stage beast and most natural beauty. Love you @iamcardib !!” 💗💗💗 wearing my 1995 20th anniversary dress Styled by @kollincarter ✨💪🏻✨ #grammys #cardib #muglerarchives #thierrymuglerarchives #mugler #thierrymugler #manfredthierrymugler @kollincarter @muglerofficial
