Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge Of Allegiance {PHOTO}

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

10-year-old Cub Scout Liam Holmes , took a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance in Durham, North Carolina ; while attending a City Council meeting.

“What I did was took a knee against racial discrimination, which is basically when people are mean to other people of different colors,” Holmes told CNN.

In the interview they asked Liam’s father about his decision. “When he did it I was really surprised , and  also really proud”, Scott Holmes shared.

Veteran, Brandon Laroqoue, said,” I just don’t understand why it has to be during the Pledge of Allegiance”

Liam’s response to the statement that ;some people might like his choice to take a knee, against racial discrimination. He says, “Those people just don’t listen”.

Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge Of Allegiance {PHOTO} was originally published on thelightnc.com

