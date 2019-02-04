Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff St. John

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

The passing of actor Kristoff St. John has sent a major ripple effect throughout Hollywood and beyond. For many, St. John and co-star Victoria Rowell represented black love in regards to soap operas. St. John was found dead in his California home at the age of 52 over the weekend.

Many took to social media to grieve over St. John’s passing including his Young & The Restless family and CBS.

“The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person,” CBS said in a statement. “For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smiles and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”

Kristoff will forever be in our hearts. Thank You to everyone for your kind words and condolences. You meant the world to him. pic.twitter.com/oksIC9chhl — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 4, 2019

Rowell took to Twitter herself and said of St. John, “Though denied for a decade, you never stopped requesting for us to be reunited. Eternally I Love you.”

Ain’t no mountain high enough, to keep me from you, my beloved @kristoffstjohn1 —though denied for a decade, you never stopped requesting for us to be reunited @CBSDaytime @Sony pushing for #Diversity @YandR_CBS . True #BlackHistoryMonth #IDreamBlack history. Eternally I LOVE you — Victoria Rowell (@victoriarowell) February 4, 2019

See more celebrity and fan reactions below.

Kristoff St John was much more than just the Denzel of daytime, he was part of the first truly front-burner African American family on a long running soap. Remember them this way. #YR #KristoffStJohn pic.twitter.com/eGKbQFK8oq — The Screen Goddess Temple (@ScreenGodTemple) February 4, 2019

.@YRInsider has been my guilty pleasure for 20 years. This is just heartbreaking. Kristoff St. John’s character was so revolutionary because he & @victoriarowell represented the only black family on Y&R, the no. 1 soap. Kristoff is appreciated and will be sorely missed. https://t.co/dEeC4Ef5y9 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 4, 2019

This Breaks my Heart: "Young and the Restless" Star Kristoff St. John Sadly Found Dead.

Kristoff played my Grandson on Roots2, I love this kid. He was a wonder kid, a great actor and an awesome man. I'd spoken with him recently. I'm just devastated! #RIP Beautiful soul, miss you! pic.twitter.com/Vevsvqq38f — Stan Shaw (@StanShaw1) February 4, 2019

No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man. 💔 ‘Young & the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52 https://t.co/7JCE8WcXWN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 4, 2019

I grew up watching Young and the Restless with my parents. This is so sad and further proof we have to check on those who may be mentally struggling. 💔 Let’s hold their hand and walk the tough path with them. https://t.co/UkS8gPpvh3 — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) February 4, 2019

Stunned and deeply saddened. Speechless. https://t.co/ZssqSHLApp — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) February 4, 2019

Remembering Kristoff ST. John 🙏 RIP, my friend. pic.twitter.com/91fr7r3j5a — sharon case (@sharonlcase) February 4, 2019

Sad to hear about Kristoff St. John – staple in daytime tv stories. RIP, man. #YoungAndTheRestless https://t.co/pDtcoMJUP8 — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) February 4, 2019

My good friend and colleague, MY BROTHA, KRISTOFF ST.JOHN , passed away!! No words right now!! pic.twitter.com/um3RVtQYPh — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 4, 2019

Kristoff St. John wasn’t “just an actor who did soap operas”. He represented SO much more to a generation who grew up seeing themselves represented in media because he was there onscreen. — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) February 4, 2019

I just called to tell Granma that Kristoff St. John passed away. We are gutted. If your grandma watched Y&R and had you watching it, you know who Neil Winters is. He is family. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) February 4, 2019

I'm so upset to hear about Kristoff St. John. Neil and Drucilla were goals for real. pic.twitter.com/h3asH76D1E — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) February 4, 2019

By the early 1980s, there were as many 20 soap operas on daytime TV. Now there are just four. But what endured for some two decades was Kristoff St. John's exceptional, powerful & nuanced portrayal as #NeilWinters on "The Young & The Restless." Rest in Power, #KristoffStJohn 📺 pic.twitter.com/ESXajlp49X — Curtis Stephen (@curtisstephen23) February 4, 2019

I am devastated. After watching him ON Y & R for over 20 years, I feel as though he is a friend. RIP ‘Young & the Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52 https://t.co/OnAAihTp7w via @TMZ — Whitney Devlin (@whitneydevlin) February 4, 2019

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted February 4, 2019

