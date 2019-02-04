CLOSE
Soulja Boy Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Manager Denies It

Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Fashion Event

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

A woman allegedly linked to dating Soulja Boy has accused the rapper of kidnapping her over the weekend, according to TMZ. 

Reports state the woman, Kayla, was asked to leave Soulja Boy’s L.A. home after the two were arguing and when she backed down his driveway, she hit the curb, causing Soulja’ Boy’s assistant to snap on her. When Soulja got word, he reportedly tried to break it up but started punching and kicking her before tying her up for six hours. 

TMZ reports: We’re told she was released, went home and contacted police Saturday morning. We’re told she went to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and was discharged late Saturday night. She claims she has 3 fractured ribs and a concussion.

Though authorities have not confirmed the suspect or victim, they did confirm that someone filed a kidnapping report on Saturday. Soulja Boy has yet to comment on the alleged incident and his manager denies it happened. 

