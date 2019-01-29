CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Rest In Peace: Mom Falls To Her Death While Carrying Daughter Down NYC Train Station Steps

We are praying for Malaysia Goodson's loved ones.

1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s saddening, the amount of people dying for little-to-no reason. Now, we’ve lost yet another young woman in a horrifying accident that could’ve probably been prevented.

Friends and family are mourning 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson, who died after she fell down a flight of MTA stairs Monday night. The mom was attempting to carry her daughter, who was seated in a stroller, down the stairs at the 53rd/7th Avenue station in Midtown Manhattan. According to the NY Times, she was unconscious and unresponsive when officials arrived to the scene. Goodson was then taken to Mount Sinai West hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. Her 1-year-old daughter Rhylee was in good condition and treated at the scene, and has now been reunited with her father and grandmother.

Goodson’s brother Shawn told the NY Times he wished he could have helped her, adding that she’d been in NYC for a shopping trip with her cousin. As for what exactly killed the young mom, the site reports “It was not clear whether Ms. Goodson suffered from a medical condition or if she was killed from the impact of the fall. The city’s medical examiner will determine her cause of death, officials said.”

Spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Shams Tarek commented that “it is a heartbreaking tragedy,” informing the news outlet that the MTA would work with police to investigate Goodson’s death. The message is too little, too late as social media is disgusted with the fact that most of the subway stations in NYC are not fully accessible—and a person died because of it.

“Only a quarter of the subway system is accessible, keeping thousands of elderly and disabled NYers from the system and leading to horrible incidents like this. Riders deserve a specific time frame on the agency’s plans to achieve full accessibility,” borough president Gale A. Brewer tweeted.

“In addition to serving an essential purpose for people with disabilities, surveys show elevators are widely used by parents with strollers and older people who struggle with stairs. They’re not just nice-to-have, they’re essential. And yet…For years the MTA dragged its heels on station accessibility, resulting in the least accessible major subway system in the nation,” @TransitCenter commented.

“Twitter, I’ve nearly done this with Elijah. I’ve carried his stroller down New York subway steps, thinking to myself: ‘if I slip, I’ll fall backwards with the stroller on top of me & wrap my body around it so he’s okay.’ Maybe offer to help people carrying strollers,” another mom tweeted.

We are praying for the Goodson family at this time and may Malaysia rest in peace.

2017 Summer TCA - Portraits

21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

Continue reading 21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

21 Photos Of Jussie Smollett Doing Jussie Smollett-Like Things

Rest In Peace: Mom Falls To Her Death While Carrying Daughter Down NYC Train Station Steps was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
CHANCE THE RAPPER PARTNERS WITH POSTMATES TO RAISE…
 9 hours ago
01.29.19
“I Was Scared”: Tisha Campbell-Martin Granted Restraining Order…
 14 hours ago
01.29.19
Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Still Going Strong
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Jeannie Mai Of ‘The Real’ Allegedly Dating Young…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close