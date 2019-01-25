Gina Rodriguez Tells On Herself & Cardi B Strikes Back: This Week’s Winners & Losers

Per usual, conservatives had to get collected, and the non-Blacks had to have several seats this week.

Winner

Cardi B

Aaah, when Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar talks politics, it’s like music to the ears.

Of course, I’m talking about Cardi B giving her commentary on the government shutdown and how trash it is. She initially gave her thoughts on Instagram last week saying, “Our country is in a hell hole right now, all for a fu**ing wall, and we really need to take this serious.”

She continued, “I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to fu**ing work to not get motherfu**ing paid.”

Literally are deepest, truest thoughts in symphonic sounds. Peep her whole spiel below.

Thanks for speaking up Cardi.

Oh wait…

What’s that?

Ignant alabaster representative Tomi Lahren had something to say about Cardi’s politics?

Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 17, 2019

Cardi had a word for that.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Hold up…

Another conservative minion, Stephanie Hamill, tried to come for Cardi by shaming her a$$-shaking in the “Twerk” music video?

In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women?

Leftists, @iamcardib , feel free to chime in.

THX .. pic.twitter.com/59fyDxrYAz — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 21, 2019

Belcalis also had a word for that, which read like Mozart No. 5.

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Cardi ended her public dragging of the conservatives with a final word that, quite honestly, resembled a lush four-part harmony.

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

They tried the wrong Bronx girl.

