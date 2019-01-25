CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner says the 47-year-old model and mother died from lobar pneumonia.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Life Ball Welcome Party

Source: Martin Schalk / Getty

The cause of Kim Porter’s death is finally being revealed nearly two and a half months after she passed away.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the model and ex-partner of Sean “Diddy” Combs died of lobar pneumonia, inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

While the cause of death was initially labeled as “deferred,” the coroner’s office has now ruled it as “natural.”

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released on Friday.

As we previously reported, Kim was found dead on Thursday Nov. 15 in her Los Angeles home suffering from an apparent cardiac arrest and battling was pneumonia.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

The Los Angeles coroner’s office has called for an “additional investigation” in the 47-year-old’s death, E! Online news noted.

Diddy, 49, and Kim dated on and off between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. Porter also had 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

RELATED NEWS:

Diddy On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘I’ve Been Trying To Wake Up Out Of This Nightmare’

Quincy Calls Kim Porter’s Death ‘The Toughest Heartbreak I Will Ever Encounter’

Kim Porter Dead At 47

ICON Talks And Motion Picture Association Of America Host Black Male Excellence In Entertainment Awards Luncheon

#KimPorterDay: The Internet Celebrates Kim Porter's Birthday

30 photos Launch gallery

#KimPorterDay: The Internet Celebrates Kim Porter's Birthday

Continue reading #KimPorterDay: The Internet Celebrates Kim Porter’s Birthday

#KimPorterDay: The Internet Celebrates Kim Porter's Birthday

[caption id="attachment_3019085" align="alignleft" width="891"] Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty[/caption] Nearly a month after Kim Porter's surprising and tragic death, Diddy took to social media to wish his former partner and mother of his children a happy birthday. She would have been 48-year-old today. https://www.instagram.com/p/BrZofWSnmxz/?utm_source=ig_embed He also named December 15 #KimPorterDay and the Internet followed his lead by sharing their loving messages to Kim on her special day. RIP Kim.

Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
C-MURDER’S ATTEMPT TO RETRIAL HIS 2002 MURDER CASE…
 2 hours ago
01.25.19
FOOT LOCKER LINKS WITH TEE GRIZZLEY AND COMEDIAN…
 2 hours ago
01.25.19
Government Shut Down Over After 34 Days!
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against…
 22 hours ago
01.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close