CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Government Shut Down Over After 34 Days!

3 reads
Leave a comment
us-politics-trump-SHUTDOWN

Source: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty

 

800,000 government workers have been going without pay since President Trump took a stance to close the government in an effort to get funds to have a wall built on the U.S. -Mexico border.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

According to the Washington Post, Congressional leaders and the President have reached a deal to temporarily open the government back up for three weeks to allow talks to continue about the $5.7 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.  This means that all of the federal workers that have been on the job but not getting paid will get paychecks.

The shut down has put a financial strain on many workers and non-government workers.  TSA has been taking a hit with workers not showing up for their shifts and flights being delayed because of the lack of workers.  Over 14K IRS workers didn’t show up for work, tax refunds couldn’t be processed or distributed.  National parks have been closed and some museums unable to open as well.  The problems go on and on.

Trump’s temporary government re-opening announcement as accompanied by his stance on why border security and a wall is important.  Negotiations will continue over this subject in the next few weeks.  Trump stated that he will shut down the government again or declare a national emergency if negotiations do not go his way.

 

The Latest:

Government Shut Down Over After 34 Days! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Government Shut Down Over After 34 Days!
 2 hours ago
01.25.19
Chris Brown Has Filed A Defamation Suit Against…
 20 hours ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 23 hours ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 24 hours ago
01.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close