Ray J’s Making Millions Off Of Scooters

Ray J sees big business ahead in the scooter ride-sharing world, eyeing competition like Bird & Lime-S scooters, and he’s starting off with a massive deal to make it happen.

Ray sold his Scoot-E-Bike line to LOOPShare with the number landing somewhere in the seven-figure range, TMZ reports. Ray will still be involved in the scooter business, playing a major part in the company’s strategy moving forward and also controlling 19 million shares of the company.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: