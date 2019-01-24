CLOSE
A-Plus
Ray J’s Making Millions Off Of Scooters

TV One Summer 2012 TCA Panel

Ray J sees big business ahead in the scooter ride-sharing world, eyeing competition like Bird & Lime-S scooters, and he’s starting off with a massive deal to make it happen.

Ray sold his Scoot-E-Bike line to LOOPShare with the number landing somewhere in the seven-figure range, TMZ reports. Ray will still be involved in the scooter business, playing a major part in the company’s strategy moving forward and also controlling 19 million shares of the company.

