Criminal Investigation Opened Over Aretha Franklin Stolen Property

The late Aretha Franklin is missing some valuable property and her estate believes it’s been stolen.  Franklin’s estate revealed there is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Bloomfield Township Police Department in Michigan, where Franklin lived, according to documents obtained by TheBlast.com.

It was discovered because her oldest son, 61 yr old Edward Franklin, has been trying to get a court order to force the estate to produce monthly financial documents to Franklin’s heirs but the estate is hesitant because they claim it may negatively impact the criminal investigation by police into the missing assets.

The estate is demanding the court shut down Edward’s attempt to get the records so that the police may continue their investigation.

There is also an ongoing dispute between Franklin’s estate and one of her ex-husbands regarding music royalties.

