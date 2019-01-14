CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

There’s Possibly A ‘You Got Served 2’ On The Way! [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon's Worldwide Day of Play - Backstage

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

So the boys of B2K are definitely making sure that this Millennium Tour hype turns into something special. Not only does the tour feature some of your favorite artists from the 2000s in Ying Yang TwinsLloydBobby VPretty RickyMario and Chingy but apparently, a You Got Served 2 could be coming too?

J Boog took to Instagram on Monday with a short video teasing the project with a caption that said simply, “Ya’ll ain’t ready.”

Are you here for it? I’m here for it!

RELATED: #FBF: That Time Keisha Nicole Was In A Marques Houston Video!

RELATED: B2K Reveals Tour Dates For The Millennium Tour

There’s Possibly A ‘You Got Served 2’ On The Way! [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Playing With Fire: Soulja Boy’s Latest “Sold Out”…
 17 hours ago
01.15.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 17 hours ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 17 hours ago
01.15.19
Iyanla Vanzant Admits She Failed DMX
 20 hours ago
01.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close