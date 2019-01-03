Meek Mill Catches A Legal Break Over Concert Shooting

Rapper Meek Mill has been dismissed from a lawsuit over a shooting at a 2016 concert in Connecticut.

Dylan Thomas sued Meek in 2017 after he was allegedly shot in the leg outside the Oakdale Musical Theater following the gig.

Thomas filed to dismiss his lawsuit against Meek Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, and bosses at the venue and Live Nation last month.

However, Meek is still facing two separate lawsuits over the shooting from the families of two men that were killed in the tragic shooting incident.

It has previously been reported the incident wasn’t directly connected to the rap star, but the families of Travis Ward and Jaquan Graves are suing Meek, claiming his lyrics glorify violence and, thus, attracted gangsters to the concert.

They filed the lawsuit against Meek and bosses of the theater in May, insisting security should have been increased ahead of the concert.

The parties are reportedly willing to settle, but are demanding $3 million each.

