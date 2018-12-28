Fight Breaks Out at Kenwood Mall, Three Arrested [VIDEO]

According to WLWT police responded to calls of a fight between juveniles in the Victoria’s Secret Pink store in Kenwood Town Center just before 5pm.

Police say that two 14-year old and one 13-year old were charged with disorderly conduct. The three juveniles were processed and released to their parents.

Hours later another fight took place outside of Macy’s

