Cincinnati Music Festival 2019 Lineup

The Cincinnati Music Festival is getting ready for the 2019 concert and they have some amazing artist ready to hit the stage this year.

Returning to the stage as a Saturday headliner Mary J. Blige is back. Along with her, Frankie Beverly & Maze, Blackstreet ft. Teddy Riley & Dave Hollister, The Ohio Players and Major to name a few.

Friday won’t disappoint with Maxwell headlining the show and other great performers on deck like Earth Wind and Fire, Tamia, Raheem DeVaughn and Bel Biv Devoe featuring Bobby Brown!

The Throwback Hip Hop night on Thursday will be returning for the fourth year with Slick Rick, EPMD hosted by Kid Capri and DJ Vader from our sister station RNB 100.3 on the turntables.

The festival takes place July 25 through 27th at Paul Brown Stadium. For more information on tickets and more visit the Cincinnati Music Festival #CMF2019 website here

