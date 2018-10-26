Tekashi69 Gets 4 Yrs. Probations in Child Sex Case

Yo so this is breaking news, according to TMZ ya boy Tekashi 69 just got 4 years probation in the child sex case. His team had requested this, and the Judge gave them just that.

Shortly after his sentence to probation, Tekashi 69 embraced the Judge and said from this day forward he would go Daniel Hernendaz,

6ix9ine pled guilty to one count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance back in October 2015, before he had name for himself.

According to TMZ, Tekashi was at a party in Harlem where a 13-year-old girl was taped engaging in sexual acts with another man while Tekashi, 18 at the time, stood “behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking on her buttocks.” Prosecutors say the child is nude in the video.

The rapper’s sentence was deferred for 2 years and, if he complied with certain conditions — like getting mental health treatment and staying out of trouble — the judge would only give him probation.

He was involved in two arrest after that, one in Texas, the other Brooklyn. Tekashi wrote the judge two letters explaining why his offense should not affect his plea deal.

Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, argued both arrests happened long after the Oct. 2017 deadline on his plea deal — so 6ix9ine should only get 4 years probation and a youthful offenders program. Prosecutors had recommended he get 1 to 3 years prison time.

Score one for 6ix9ine Daniel.

His Rep told TMZ that “Daniel understands what he must now do moving forward and we will be with him every step of the way. We also want to thank the judge for being very fair and impartial.”

