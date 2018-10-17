Idris Elba In Talks To Join The Cast of ‘Cats’

It goes without saying that Idris Elba is one of the coolest cats in the game but it seems like The Wire actor is about take that notion literally.

Though rumors about him taking up the mantle of 007 turned out to be false, Variety is reporting that Elba is close to joining Taylor Swift in a film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd’s classic Broadway play Cats. Being directed by Tom Hooper (Les Misérables), the upcoming film has already assembled some pretty interesting names including Ian McKellen (Magneto), Jennifer Hudson (Dream Girl), James Corden (chunky late night talk show host), and Taylor Swift (rumored racial-trade candidate for Kanye West).

Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, Cats is a story about a tribe of felines who make what is known as the “Jellicles choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the “Heaviside Layer” and come back to a new life. Sounds weird but uppity folks been loving it for decades so to each his/her own. Cats premiered at the New London Theater back in 1981 before making it’s way to Broadway in 1982 where it ran for 21 and 18 years. In ’81 the London play took home the Olivier and Evening Standard Theatre awards for best musical and in ’83 it’s Broadway production collected seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Now the film adaptation will have arguable the smoothest operator in the game at it’s disposal. Sky’s the limit for this production. We expect women to swoon in theaters whenever he makes an appearance.

