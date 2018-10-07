CLOSE
Feature Story
Lil Wayne Sets Streaming Records As 'Tha Carter V' Lands At No. 1

To no one’s surprise, Lil Wayne‘s long awaited Tha Carter V landed at the top of the Billboard 200.

According to the publication, the album sold over 484,000 equivalent units. Of that 484,000, 325,000 consisted of streams. In all, Tha Carter V was streamed 433 million times after his September 28th release, the second highest mark ever for an album. Drake‘s Scorpion holds the distinction as the most streamed album ever for an opening week with over 745 million streams.

In all, Tha Carter V marks Wayne’s fourth number one album and the third highest selling first-week of 2018. Only Drake with Scorpion (732,000) and Travis Scott (537,000) sold more in their opening frames.

Elsewhere on the chart, Logic‘s YSIV bows at No. 2 with 167,000 units sold followed by CherKevin Gates and Scorpion.

Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Flame Flickin' Photos Of Lil Wayne & The Famous People Who Love Him

[protected-iframe id="ae3aa88f2ccf27c2497bfad7c11c3c67-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/TaTKgXJJeQFRC" width="480" height="324" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"]   Lil Wayne turns 36 years old today, and it made us realize how he's accomplished more in his 36 years than most have in their whole lives. We first met Wayne when he was a young, hungry 12-year old, pressed to get on the mic with his older peers, like Juvenile and B.G. But who knew that he'd become the best emcee of all the Hot Boy crew and one of the biggest rappers in the world. [protected-iframe id="2d0ce223507e8bfc2c32b9bbafcd18b8-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/Bu16JDao2DIqs" width="480" height="364" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"]   Although he's been M.I.A. from the music scene in recent years, Weezy occasionally pops back up to let us know that he's alive and well. Just like he did earlier this week, to let us know that he's dropping his highly anticipated 'Tha Carter V' album on his birthday, which is today. He released an impromptu video on Tuesday, saying, “On my birthday, I actually have something special. I WILL BE RELEASING THA CARTER V on my birthday. Ya’ll hung in there with me for the past 30 million years, so I can’t do nothing but thank yall. Every ounce of anything I have left in my heart, it goes to yall.” [protected-iframe id="594be5a8a466f946b1e0cde429ecf062-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/d8rnTN32TvDos" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"]   Wayne fans were hype AF to find out their GOAT was dropping new music. Some of them broke their social media hiatus just to be in the mix when Weezy F. Baby drops tonight. One Twitter user wrote, "I’m back solely because THA CARTER V IS ACTUALLY COMING TONIGHT". Another tweeted, "For real Wayne fans, this the night we been waiting 5-6 years for. Tonight we feast." [protected-iframe id="e70145e2b99cade8d283b3eaec14c5b3-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/yjkpjO2IbSSBO" width="480" height="277" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed"]   Sources say that the late XXXtentacion will also be featured on The Carter V — adding a whole new level of anticipation for the album everyone's been waiting for for the past 4-5 years. Wayne will also be honored at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards. In honor of the Young Money CEO's success and his 36th trip around the sun, we've put together a gallery of Weezy with some of the cool, famous people who rock with him the most. [protected-iframe id="15f909d05ac0a5e289874b5e7915072a-51287776-57648812" info="https://giphy.com/embed/3oeSAMN0GxZ9W2FCFy" width="480" height="200" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Happy Birthday, Weezy! via GIPHY

Lil Wayne Sets Streaming Records As ‘Tha Carter V’ Lands At No. 1 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Photos
