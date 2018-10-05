CLOSE
Verdict Reached In Chicago Officer’s Trial In Laquan McDonald Killing

Van Dyke killed the 17-year-old 4 years ago.

Minutes ago, the verdict was read for Jason Van Dyke, the officer who killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald on October 20, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.

Van Dyke was found guilty of second degree murder and 16 different counts of aggravated battery for each bullet. He was found not guilty of official misconduct, the Associated Press reports. The jury consisted of eight women and four men, seven of them white, one Black, three Hispanic and one Asian. Van Dyke’s bail was revoked and he was immediately taken into custody. He is facing several decades in prison.

Van Dyke was originally charged with first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count official misconduct after the police video appeared to show that he fired at McDonald 16 times within 14 seconds. The video was released one year after McDonald’s death and showed the teen walked away. He continued to be shot when he fell to the ground.

Nothing can brink back McDonald, but thankfully Jason Van Dyke is being held accountable.

Verdict Reached In Chicago Officer’s Trial In Laquan McDonald Killing was originally published on newsone.com

