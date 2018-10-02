Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that the project her husband Kanye West was set to release on September 29th now has a new release date of November 23rd.

Fans were waiting all weekend long with no explanation from the rapper as to why his new project called YANDHI didn’t drop. Kim tweeted out her message about this same time Kanye appeared on TMZ where he explained that the album wasn’t complete and he wanted to finish it in Africa. November also happens to be Black Friday and with Kanye’s recent fake wokeness we think he chose this new day to prove a point.

Kim Kardashian Announces New Release Date for Kanye’s Project was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com