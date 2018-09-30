CLOSE
Kanye West Changes His Name Just Before His Album Release and SNL Performance

Ralph Lauren - Front Row & Backstage - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

 

Kanye West has been going through a lot of change in the last couple of years.  Mental health issues, new baby, political controversies, moving to Chicago, new music, possibly coming out of the sunken place (the jury is still out on this) and now changing his name.

Kanye announced via Twitter that he no longer wants to be called Kanye and has shortened it to Ye.  He’s even gone as far to change his social media handles to his new name.

Ye made the announcement just hours before his Saturday Night Live performance and the new album release.

No word on what prompted the new name or if it’s even a legal name change or just a publicity stunt.

Kanye West Changes His Name Just Before His Album Release and SNL Performance was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

