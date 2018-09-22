Texas Superintendent Resigns After Racist Deshaun Watson Comment Goes Viral

Less than one week after Onalaska superintendent Lynn Redden made a Facebook post saying “you can’t count on the black quarterback” in regards to Houston Texans’ star QB Deshaun Watson, Redden has resigned.

The Onalaska Independent School District’s Board of Trustees accepted Redden’s resignation after a special meeting held on Saturday morning, per ABC 13.

Redden’s position came under fire when he made a public comment on the Houston Chronicle‘s Facebook page criticizing Watson’s play following the Texans 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Redden wrote,, “That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL,” and “When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback.”

“WE HAVE ACCEPTED THE LETTER OF RESIGNATION from the superintendent.” #breaking #Onalaska ISD board meeting concludes pic.twitter.com/wa736acaJO — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 22, 2018

The Onalaska ISD wrote on their Faceoobk page, “Onalaska ISD regrets that an inappropriate comment has been attributed to the District’s Superintendent. The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions against any race. The District values every individual and therefore the District will take the appropriate measures to address the situation expeditiously and completely.”

