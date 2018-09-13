Bengals Vs Ravens: The Fasho Keys To A Cincinnati Victory

0 reads Leave a comment
The Bengals picked up a victory last week against the Colts… Today they take on the Baltimore Ravens which will be a tough match. I have faith in us I know we can do it… Click the link to see what are the Fasho Keys to a Cincinnati victory (CincyJungle)
Properly defend creative packages
Pressure Joe Flacco with multiple defensive linemen
Cover the tight ends and don’t die from the dink-and-dunk
A big game from the kicker
Figure out the right side of the offensive line
