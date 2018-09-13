CLOSE
Bengals Vs Ravens: The Fasho Keys To A Cincinnati Victory

The Bengals picked up a victory last week against the Colts… Today they take on the Baltimore Ravens which will be a tough match. I have faith in us I know we can do it… Click the link to see what are the Fasho Keys to a Cincinnati victory (CincyJungle)

Properly defend creative packages

Pressure Joe Flacco with multiple defensive linemen

Cover the tight ends and don’t die from the dink-and-dunk

A big game from the kicker 

Figure out the right side of the offensive line

