Ever since her daughter Cairo was born, Tia Mowry-Hardrict has been sharing constant photos on Instagram and we are forever grateful.

RELATED: Watch Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reveal Her Daughter For The First Time [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tia Mowry-Hardrict On The Pressures Of Snapback Culture: ‘That’s Not Reality’

Most recently, the 40-year old actress shared three beautiful photos of her daughter smiling at the camera with her beautiful cheeks on display. See the pictures below:

Plus, if that’s not enough on Monday, she shared another beautiful photo of Cairo in beautiful pink dress with a pink bow around her head to top it off. See the picture below:

Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed Cairo into the world back in early May. The couple is already parents to 6-year-old son, Cree.

Check out more adorable photos of Cairo in the photo gallery below:

These Photos Of Tia Mowry’s Baby Girl Smiling Will Make Your Heart Melt! [PHOTOS] was originally published on tlcnaptown.com