She Said She Gon’ Do What To Who?: A Playlist Of All The Times Cardi B Was Bout That Life

Cardi B has been making “beat that chick up” music since the beginning of her career so it should be no surprise that she is completely about that action.

Over the weekend, Cardi B made her New York Fashion Week debut by attending the Harper’s Bazaar ‘ICONS’ event at The Plaza Hotel. She was dressed in a beautiful red ball gown, stunning jewelry and her hair pulled back into an elegant ponytail. Who would have known that she was dressed to beat the brakes off of somebody?

On this night, Cardi B was not the only raptress in attendance. Nicki Minaj, who behind the scenes is her arch nemesis, was also at the Harper’s Bazaar soiree. It’s unclear how it all got started, who started it or why, but Cardi B ended up almost getting into a physical altercation with Nicki Minaj.

From various videos that were posted, Cardi attempted to get at Nicki as best she could but the Barb was protected by security. There are rumors that Nicki’s friend, Rah Ali of Love and Hip Hop New York, defended her and actually got physical with Cardi. However, there aren’t any photos or videos to really support that theory. What we do know is that Cardi B took off her shoe and flung it at Nicki when Nicki refused to back away from the corner and fight her one on one. According to Cardi, the fight has been brewing for months.

Cardi took to Instagram to share her side of what happened.

“I’ve let a lot of shit slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop fuckin with them!! I let you talk big shit about me! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of daughter, is when all bets are fuckin off!! I’ve worked too hard and come too fuckin far to let anybody fuck with my success!! Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life pussy! This shit really is for entertainment!!”

Regardless of which side of the beef you fall on, there’s no denying that Cardi B walks it like she talks it. To celebrate her being real about hers, here’s a playlist of songs where Cardi B tells us she’s about that action!

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

“Now she says she gon’ do what to who? / Let’s find out and see / Cardi B, you know where I’m at / You know where I be”

Cardi B – Foreva

“Ran down on that bitch twice / Ran down on that bitch twice / You know me I be with whatever / If a bitch beef with me we gon’ beef foreva”

Cardi B – “Pull Up”

“Hella fake, you better pull up on me / I hope you feel the same when you see my face, you better pull up on me / Ain’t no backin’ down, prepared to shake, you better pull up on me / Now you wanna be my friend, no, you ain’t safe, you better pull up, homie”

Cardi B – “Pop Off”

“Who wanna pop off? / Who wanna start war? / You talkin’ shit? / I’m takin’ tops off / Jeans, off / Weaves, off / Rings, off / Everythin’, off”

Cardi B – “Get Up 10”

“Just ’cause I been on the road don’t mean I been on the run / And you gon’ have to learn to hold your tongue or hold the gun / And we all know you ain’t that type / I smack you and the bitch that you act like”

G-Eazy ft. Cardi B – “No Limit”

“Can you stop with all the subs? / Bitch I ain’t Jared / If you really want some smoke /You can pull up, you can get it”

Migos ft. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj – “Motorsport”

“Why would I hop in some beef / When I could just hop in a Porsche?/ You heard she gon’ do what from who? / That’s not a reliable source / So tell me, have you seen her / Let me wrap my weave up”

Cardi B – Red Barz

“Got ’em all scared, I ain’t even strike yet / Wire up jaws when I swing if the mic stretch”

Cardi B ft. Offset – “Lick”

“Lookin’ like I caught a lick / Run up on me, you get hit / And all my bitches with the shits / Bronx, New York, gangsta bitch”

Cardi B – “Bronx Season”

“Now how much times do I gotta prove these niggas wrong? / And how much times I gotta show these bitches I ain’t soft?”

