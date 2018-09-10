Officials confirmed Sunday the identity of the officer who shot and killed Botham Jean on Thursday night.

Amber Guyger was arrested Sunday night on a charge of manslaughter in Jean’s death. Guyger, a four-year veteran of the Dallas PD was charged after she entered Jean’s apartment believing it to be hers on Thursday before firing two shots. Jean died at the hospital.

Guyger was booked into the Kaufman Couty Jail in Dallas around 7:20 p.m. Sunday night. The Texas Rangers officially took over the case after obtaining the warrant from a judge.

RELATED: Warrant Issued For Dallas Cop Who Fatally Shot Man After She Entered The Wrong Apartment

If convicted, Guyger faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Manslaughter is deemed a second-degree felony in Texas.

Join The Box Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Dallas Officer Amber Guyger Arrested On Manslaughter Charge In Botham Jean’s Death was originally published on theboxhouston.com