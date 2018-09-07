Due to inclement weather Rhythm on the River is being postponed till October.

Same place, same fun just a different date to be announced soon! Follow us on Social media for Rhythm on the River updates and more! Or sign up to recieve our newsletter updates here:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Rhythm on The River Postponed was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: