U.S. Embassy Calls Trump A Damn Liar For Siding With White Farmers In South Africa

President Donald Trump claimed there are “large-scale killings” of white South African farmers due to the country’s land reform policy. However, the U.S. Embassy has responded, shutting down all of his lies.

According to Foreign Policy, there is “no evidence that murders on farms specifically target white people or are politically motivated.” In addition, “Farmers suggested that they are more vulnerable to violence because of the remoteness of the farms and inadequate responses of law enforcement agencies, but they also noted that farm violence has never resulted in any kind of land seizure.”

Clearly, Trump ignores facts, so who knows how he’ll react to this truth.

Last week, South Africa’s government tweeted, “South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past.” See beow:

South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past. #landexpropriation @realDonaldTrump @PresidencyZA — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 23, 2018

On July 31, South Africa announced that the country is moving forward with a possible constitutional amendment to recover land from white farmers without compensation. The BBC reports, “The country’s white minority is believed to have a disproportionate hold over land, with a few thousand white commercial farmers possessing the most fertile lands.” Whites own 72 percent of the land, due to colonization and the Natives Land Act of 1913, which prohibited Blacks from buying or renting land in “white South Africa.” The 72 percent of white land ownership is disproportionate, considering the country is 80 percent Black.

Basically, Trump needs to study some history and mind his Putin business.

